Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $5.90 Million in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 25,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,895,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in MongoDB by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in MongoDB by 4.7% in the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 16.5% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.86, for a total transaction of $2,124,258.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,379,548.84. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.17, for a total value of $698,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,469,175.02. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,094 shares of company stock valued at $11,705,293 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $295.00 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.74 and a 12 month high of $459.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.66 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.48. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MongoDB from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

