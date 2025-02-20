Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $8.71 Million Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 214,240 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,707,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,159,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,620,000 after buying an additional 259,820 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 14.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,667,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,919,000 after buying an additional 210,836 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 14.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 761,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,891,000 after buying an additional 98,543 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at about $15,610,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 522,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after buying an additional 138,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,346 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $55,630.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,289.58. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,594 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $521,391.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,894 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,011.60. The trade was a 4.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,279 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Five9 from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Five9 from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVN

Five9 Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.93. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $71.94.

Five9 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.