Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $8.71 Million Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 214,240 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,707,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,159,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,620,000 after buying an additional 259,820 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 14.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,667,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,919,000 after buying an additional 210,836 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 14.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 761,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,891,000 after buying an additional 98,543 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at about $15,610,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 522,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after buying an additional 138,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.
In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,346 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $55,630.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,289.58. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,594 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $521,391.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,894 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,011.60. The trade was a 4.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,279 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.93. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $71.94.
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
