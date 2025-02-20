Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,115 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,317,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,648,910,000 after buying an additional 221,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,978,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,701,762,000 after acquiring an additional 80,463 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,376,984,000 after acquiring an additional 107,482 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,300,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,428,790,000 after acquiring an additional 87,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,048,524,000 after acquiring an additional 26,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $726.53.

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total transaction of $667,583.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,337.92. The trade was a 36.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total value of $15,856,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 489 shares in the company, valued at $325,664.22. This represents a 97.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,014 shares of company stock worth $188,992,187. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit stock opened at $582.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $557.29 and a 1-year high of $714.78. The company has a market cap of $162.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $615.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $628.85.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

