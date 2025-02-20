Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.77 and traded as high as C$15.03. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$14.92, with a volume of 9,468 shares.

Algoma Central Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$610.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.70.

Algoma Central Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. This is a boost from Algoma Central’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Algoma Central’s payout ratio is presently 42.19%.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.

