Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Announces Earnings Results

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.98%.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 7.9 %

NYSE BABA traded up $9.88 on Thursday, hitting $135.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,094,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,293,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $144.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.37 and its 200 day moving average is $92.11. The firm has a market cap of $322.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.93.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.