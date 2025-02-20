Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) to Buyback $5.00 billion in Shares

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Shares of ALSN traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.34. 716,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,145. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $69.80 and a 52 week high of $122.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.03%.

In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 1,723 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $207,207.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,303,856.58. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,420 shares in the company, valued at $695,928. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,077 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

