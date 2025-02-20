Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2025

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTRGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 7.49%.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

NASDAQ ALTR traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $111.78. 886,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,869. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.68 and a 200-day moving average of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $113.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $88.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research cut Altair Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.71.

View Our Latest Report on Altair Engineering

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Charles Brown sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $114,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,019.10. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $1,373,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,167,216.05. This trade represents a 8.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,143 shares of company stock worth $6,265,694 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.