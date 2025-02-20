American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30, Zacks reports. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 4.76%. American Homes 4 Rent updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.800-1.860 EPS.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.65. 1,770,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.40. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.33%.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,924. This trade represents a 24.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,286 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.49 per share, with a total value of $80,474.14. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,257.54. This trade represents a 8.50 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

