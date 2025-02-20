American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2025

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30, Zacks reports. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 4.76%. American Homes 4 Rent updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.800-1.860 EPS.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $35.65. 1,770,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,340. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $41.41. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.78.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 40,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,924. This trade represents a 24.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.49 per share, for a total transaction of $80,474.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,257.54. This trade represents a 8.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Read Our Latest Report on AMH

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

Earnings History for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.