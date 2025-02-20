American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30, Zacks reports. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 4.76%. American Homes 4 Rent updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.800-1.860 EPS.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $35.65. 1,770,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,340. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $41.41. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.78.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 40,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,924. This trade represents a 24.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.49 per share, for a total transaction of $80,474.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,257.54. This trade represents a 8.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

