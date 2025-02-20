American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09, Zacks reports. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.75%. American Water Works updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.650-5.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $127.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $150.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $133.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

