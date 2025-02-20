Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and traded as high as $0.72. Anaergia shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

Anaergia Stock Down 15.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60. The company has a market cap of $20.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.43.

Anaergia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anaergia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaergia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.