Analysts Set ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) PT at $77.71

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $59.99 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $70.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.07 and a beta of 0.74.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,540. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $418,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,617,769.72. This represents a 4.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,465,372. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 842.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,971 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

