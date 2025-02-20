Analysts Set Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) PT at $61.74

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.04.

DT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Dynatrace from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $2,456,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,684 shares in the company, valued at $33,700,171.28. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $2,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,007,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 127,459 shares of company stock worth $7,634,682 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $242,380,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $192,284,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,592,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $102,209,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DT opened at $61.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.04. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average is $53.66.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

