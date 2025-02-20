Analysts Set First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Price Target at $6.75

Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on FFWM. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26,697 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 135,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 19,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.35. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

