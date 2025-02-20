Analysts Set First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Price Target at $6.75

Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.
Several research firms have weighed in on FFWM. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on First Foundation
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Foundation
First Foundation Price Performance
NASDAQ FFWM opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.35. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04.
About First Foundation
First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Foundation
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.