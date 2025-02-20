Analyzing True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) and Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC)

Risk and Volatility

True Drinks has a beta of 10.9, suggesting that its share price is 990% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glucose Health has a beta of 3.36, suggesting that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares True Drinks and Glucose Health”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio True Drinks $1.95 million 122.40 -$3.88 million $0.01 4.80 Glucose Health $380,000.00 4.31 -$320,000.00 ($0.03) -3.20

Glucose Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than True Drinks. Glucose Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than True Drinks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets True Drinks -255.80% N/A -165.86% Glucose Health -82.29% N/A N/A

Summary

This table compares True Drinks and Glucose Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

True Drinks beats Glucose Health on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About True Drinks

True Drinks Holdings, Inc. markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries. The company was formerly known as True Drinks, Inc. and changed its name to True Drinks Holdings, Inc. in October 2012. True Drinks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc. engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

