AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.10), Zacks reports.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Shares of AU opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AU shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.