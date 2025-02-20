Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Dash Acquisitions Inc.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. AON accounts for about 1.9% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $8,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $336,375,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in AON by 41.6% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,010,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,623,000 after buying an additional 883,761 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 334.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,050,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,475,000 after acquiring an additional 808,990 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth approximately $906,040,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 5,694.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 242,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,883,000 after acquiring an additional 238,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Up 1.0 %

AON stock opened at $394.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $367.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.88. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $395.65.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $494,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. This trade represents a 13.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total transaction of $256,321.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,121.44. This represents a 26.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AON

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.