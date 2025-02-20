Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.020-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $162.0 million-$164.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.0 million. Appian also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.170-0.220 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.06. Appian has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $43.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Appian had a negative return on equity of 532.05% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, Director William D. Mccarthy sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $27,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,921.48. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 44.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

