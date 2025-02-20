Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02-0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $162-164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.87 million. Appian also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.170-0.220 EPS.

Appian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.22. 182,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,239. Appian has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.06.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $166.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 532.05%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Appian will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Appian from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Appian in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

In other news, Director William D. Mccarthy sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $27,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,921.48. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

