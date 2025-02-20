Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Up 7.9% – Should You Buy?

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 13,601,290 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 23,763,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APLD. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Applied Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.11.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 4.77.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 127.86% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. The business had revenue of $63.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Digital news, CEO Wes Cummins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $1,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,875,955 shares in the company, valued at $35,658,786. The trade was a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 334,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,716.40. This represents a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,000 shares of company stock worth $2,477,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Applied Digital during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

