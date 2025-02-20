Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Down 22.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $0.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31. The company has a market cap of $9.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.88. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $2.01.

Aptose Biosciences’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, February 26th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, February 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) by 71.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 167,282 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 2.22% of Aptose Biosciences worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

