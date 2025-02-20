Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.06 and traded as high as $83.56. Arkema shares last traded at $83.42, with a volume of 5,730 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

