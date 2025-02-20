ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Down 3.5% – Time to Sell?

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $147.53 and last traded at $148.94. 1,510,249 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,645,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.36.

ARM has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on ARM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on ARM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $158.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 4.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in ARM by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,651,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,088,000 after purchasing an additional 860,716 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 14,351.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 812,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,670,000 after purchasing an additional 806,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in ARM by 4,506.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 808,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,774,000 after buying an additional 791,392 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in ARM by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,054,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,782,000 after buying an additional 464,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ARM during the fourth quarter worth $51,901,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

