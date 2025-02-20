ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Up 0% – Still a Buy?

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) traded up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $755.51 and last traded at $745.10. 323,984 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,779,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $744.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ASML. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $937.00.

ASML Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $731.65 and its 200-day moving average is $760.09. The company has a market cap of $291.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.5855 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of ASML by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in ASML by 740.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

