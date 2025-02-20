Aspect Partners LLC Acquires 5,883 Shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,307,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,183,000 after buying an additional 120,731 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 580,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 52,206 shares in the last quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 346,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after buying an additional 39,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 312,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 23,968 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

FYLD opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.69. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $27.94.

About Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

