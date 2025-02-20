Aspect Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 151.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $56.96 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $50.16 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.21. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

