Aspect Partners LLC Has $6.43 Million Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 494,930 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after acquiring an additional 19,535 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up 3.7% of Aspect Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aspect Partners LLC's holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 21,611 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 658,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 48,490 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 51,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 381,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5747 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.



The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

