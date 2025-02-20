Aspect Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $760,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,958 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,829,494,000 after buying an additional 29,726 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $434,398,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $29,751,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 143,757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $128,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total transaction of $43,362,265.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,212.40. This trade represents a 99.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total value of $5,596,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,327.48. This represents a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,220 shares of company stock worth $289,856,164. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,175.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,043.33 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,064.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $446.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $936.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $814.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

