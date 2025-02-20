Aspect Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Aspect Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF comprises 0.8% of Aspect Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 6.8 %

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $175.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $596.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.20.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.4434 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

