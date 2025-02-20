Aspect Partners LLC Sells 22,073 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Aspect Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,073 shares during the quarter. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.48. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.