Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 622 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 622 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $668.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $207.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $380.85 and a 52-week high of $672.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $609.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $555.95.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $686.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,506.25. The trade was a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,460.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,015,903.53. The trade was a 5.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock worth $19,692,543 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

