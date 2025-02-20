Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $264,000 in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 195.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $799,000.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $128.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $115.51 and a 12 month high of $137.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.08 and its 200 day moving average is $126.10.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

