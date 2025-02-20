Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,581 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $123.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.00 and its 200-day moving average is $119.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.18.
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
