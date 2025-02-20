Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) President Anutthara Bharadwaj Sells 1,723 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,723 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total value of $526,962.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 199,934 shares in the company, valued at $61,147,814.56. This represents a 0.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.58, for a total value of $475,121.60.

On Friday, January 17th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $394,972.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.76, for a total value of $387,235.20.

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $5.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $298.49. 1,738,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,644. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $326.00. The firm has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $264.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Atlassian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Atlassian from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $606,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 590.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 37,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 31,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

