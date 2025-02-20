Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.20 and last traded at $32.43, with a volume of 29626 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.80.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.40 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average of $24.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 352.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 889,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 693,342 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,251,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 46,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 25,390 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the third quarter valued at $2,741,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,010,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 199,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

