Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 22,752 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,752 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter worth about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter worth about $76,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $58.16 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $40.06 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.49.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

