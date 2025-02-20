Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 39,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

