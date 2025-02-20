Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 369.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,810 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,782,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,999,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,894,000 after buying an additional 127,669 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,477,000 after buying an additional 1,674,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15,996.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,607,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,921,000 after buying an additional 2,591,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 2,457,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,127,000 after buying an additional 1,520,253 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $24.53.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

