Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $5.28 Million Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,314 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 157,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after buying an additional 57,798 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 233,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,817,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 95,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $71.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.0812 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

