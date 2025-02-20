Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $7.24 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,296 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $7,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,229.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $93.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $100.01.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
