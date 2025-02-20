Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 11,072 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,072 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,606.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.03 and a 52-week high of $60.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.00.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
