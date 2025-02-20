AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 305.1% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,541,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,152 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 58,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 292,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 49,590 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 77,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 31,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

AT&T Stock Up 0.6 %

T stock opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $26.35.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

