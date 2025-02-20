AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.27 and last traded at $26.26. Approximately 6,320,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 37,010,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Get AT&T alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

AT&T Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $186.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.20.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 169.2% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.