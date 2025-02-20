Auour Investments LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Auour Investments LLC increased its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHYD. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter.

SHYD opened at $22.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0747 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

