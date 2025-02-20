Auour Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Auour Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Auour Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,179,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,711,000 after buying an additional 92,032 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,570,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,738.7% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,296,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,758,000 after buying an additional 2,215,933 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 987,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,653,000 after buying an additional 110,325 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 951,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,852,000 after buying an additional 21,314 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $133.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $116.27 and a 12 month high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.