Auour Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Auour Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 761,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,999 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 9.5% of Auour Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $27,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW stock opened at $36.71 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

