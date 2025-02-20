Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Autohome were worth $6,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATHM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the third quarter valued at $219,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 31.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Autohome to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. CLSA downgraded Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Autohome Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ATHM opened at $30.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.18. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.65.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

