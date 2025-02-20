Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.75.

CAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAR

Institutional Trading of Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 293.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $94.19 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $65.73 and a 12-month high of $132.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.30 and a 200-day moving average of $88.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.26.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.27. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. Research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.