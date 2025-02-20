Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Acquires New Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.1 %

CL stock opened at $87.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average of $96.05. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $83.70 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

