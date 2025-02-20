Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Acquires New Shares in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $54.29 on Thursday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $55.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.849 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

